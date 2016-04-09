U.S. Embassy warns citizens about 'credible threats' in Turkey

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States warned its citizens on Saturday about "credible threats" to tourist areas in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul and the southwest coastal resort of Antalya.

Turkey has been hit by four suicide bombings already this year, the most recent one last month in Istanbul. Two of those have been blamed on Islamic State, while Kurdish militants have claimed responsibility for the other two.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, in emergency message, the U.S. Embassy in Turkey warned American citizens to exercise extreme caution.

"The U.S. Mission in Turkey would like to inform U.S. citizens that there are credible threats to tourist areas, in particular to public squares and docks in Istanbul and Antalya," it said the statement emailed to U.S. citizens in Turkey.