Two Turkish soldiers martyred, two wounded in Bitlis province

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish specialized sergeants were killed and two others wounded in a clash in the southeastern province of Bitlis, Turkey on January 14.

Report informs referring to Hürriyet, Bitlis Governorate reported.

According to the governorate, the wounded soldiers do not have life-threatening injuries: "At present anti-PKK operations in the region are going on. Security forces will continue to fight terrorism in order to maintain comfortable and secured life for citizens."