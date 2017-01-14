Two Turkish soldiers martyred, two wounded in Bitlis province

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish specialized sergeants were killed and two others wounded in a clash in the southeastern province of Bitlis, Turkey on January 14.
Report informs referring to Hürriyet, Bitlis Governorate reported.
According to the governorate, the wounded soldiers do not have life-threatening injuries: "At present anti-PKK operations in the region are going on. Security forces will continue to fight terrorism in order to maintain comfortable and secured life for citizens."
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
Share in Facebook