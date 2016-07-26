 Top
    Two Turkish generals detained in Dubai

    They are suspected of having links with FETÖ

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish generals, suspected of having links with Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ), have been detained in Dubai, UAE.

    Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, the detainees are Commander of Turkish Armed Forces in Afghanistan, General Cahit Bekir and Chief of Education and Assistance Department in Kabul, General Şener Topuç.

    According to the information, the generals decided to hide in Dubai after the coup attempt in Turkey. They have already been brought to Turkey. 

