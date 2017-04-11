Two Russian servicemen died, one injured in Syria

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two Russian military servicemen have died as a result of attack by militants in Syria. Report informs referring to TASS, information has been confirmed in press service of Russian ministry of defense (MD).

Medical staff is struggling for life of another servicemen who was injured.

The ministry spokesman told that military servicemen were exposed to mortar shelling by militants while attending one of Syrian military units. They visited the unit as shooting instructors together with another officer, Russian military advisor.