Two more people die of influenza virus in Georgia

Tbilisi. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two more people died of influenza virus in the Georgian Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

Report informs that one of the victims of flu is a 48-year-old woman, while another is a 33-year-old man.

The woman died at one of the hospitals in Batumi, while the man died in Trabzon,Turkey. Although he was treated at a hospital in Batumi, his relatives took him to Trabzon.

The expertise will determine whether swine flu ( A (H1N1) virus was the reason of the death.

Notably, 19 people have been confirmed dead from swine flu in the neighboring country.