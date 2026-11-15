Two oil tankers explode south of Strait of Hormuz

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Two oil tankers caught fire after explosions south of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

The incident occurred as the vessels were allegedly attempting to pass through the strait via an unauthorized route.

"Two tankers that had switched off their navigation and automatic identification systems hit naval mines, exploded and caught fire while attempting to secretly transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route," the IRGC said.

The IRGC added that two other tankers that were allegedly attempting a similar passage complied with warnings and returned toward the Persian Gulf.

In previous incidents, Iranian authorities claimed that oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, while the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said the vessels had been hit by unidentified projectiles.