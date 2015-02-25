Two military fighters crash in Turkey: 4 pilots dead

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ 4 pilots died as a result of the crash of two military aircrafts. Report informs, the Prime Minister of Turkey, Efkan Ala stated.

"Our four servicemen died. We cannot say the exact cause of the accident, but we are expecting the details," he said.

Two F-4 fighters crashed at 22:30 Baku time on February 24 during a training flight in Malatya,Turkey. According to preliminary information, fighters collided in the sky. The influence of bad weather conditions is also checked. The officials of Natural Disaster and Emergency Department have already revealed the remains of the aircrafts.

According to the witnesses, there was a hard explosion in the sky.

The investigation is underway.