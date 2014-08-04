​Two citizens of Armenia with radioactive cesium-137 were detained in Georgia

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement bodies of Georgia prevented an attempt of two Armenian citizens to smuggle radioactive substance Cesium-137 in the country, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

"Near the "Sadakhl " territory border checkpoint at Georgian-Armenian border two citizens of Armenia Samvel V. and H. Arutyun were detained on suspicion of transporting radioactive substance in violation of the rules and illegal handling of radioactive material", - the MIA of Georgia stated. According to authorities, the radioactive material was in a factory produced container. The amount is not specified.

The investigation is conducted under Part 4 of 214 Article of the Criminal Code of Georgia (transportation of poisonous radioactive or explosive weapons, explosive devices, firearms, or materials that can be used to create weapons of mass destruction, in violation of the rules of transportation of strategically important raw materials through the customs border). In addition to this, detainees were charged under 230 Article of the Georgian Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, possession, enjoyment or disposal, use, processing, testing, transmission, transportation, export, import, trade or other illegal handling of nuclear materials or devices, radioactive waste or radioactive materials).

Cesium-137 is a radioactive substance used in industry and medicine. However, it can also be used for producing so-called "dirty bomb", which cause high radioactive contamination.