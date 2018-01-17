TV host Irada Zeynalova denied entry to Moldova

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Journalist of NTV channel Irada Zeynalova was not allowed to enter Moldova, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

“A citizen of Russian Federation was not allowed to enter on Tuesday as she could not confirm the goal of her visit to the republic. She arrived with a flight Istanbul- Chishinau. On the border she said that she has planned meetings with official people but could not approve that by documents,” said the press-service of Moldova border police.

In doing so, it was noted that this is not about any deportations or prohibition on entry. Irada Zeynalova was sent back to Russia with next flight to Moscow.