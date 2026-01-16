Türkiye to explore hydrocarbon potential at 4,500-meter depth in Black Sea
- 16 January, 2026
- 10:10
Türkiye will explore the hydrocarbon potential at approximately 4,500 meters depth in the Black Sea, according to Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Report informs.
"In order to eliminate dependency in the energy sector, we continue exploration and production activities in the Black Sea," the minister said.
He added that within this framework, one of the six new drilling operations planned in the Black Sea will be carried out this year in Rize's Cayeli district.
