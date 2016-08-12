Turkish universities suspend 5 342 people from duty

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ 5 342 people, working at Turkish universities have been suspended from their duties.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Council of Higher Education (YÖK) states.

The information declares that they are suspected of links with the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

'Totally, investigation has been launched on 6 792 people, working at the universities. 5 342 of them suspended from duties. As well investigation conducted on 1 545 people represented in the management of the universities, 1 117 of them dismissed', the council's statement declares.