Turkish military forces killed 26 terrorists

20 April, 2017 17:40

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ 26 PKK terrorists have been killed in counterterrorism operation in Şırnak province, Turkey. Report informs citing Haber7, the Turkish Armed Forces Headquarters said. Bestler-Dereler front manager, Iranian national, code-named "SORO" was also neutralized.