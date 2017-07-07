 Top
    Turkish soldiers neutralize 93 terrorist PKK militants

    Three out of the neutralized terrorists were PKK ringleaders

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the anti-terror operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces during a week from June 29 to July 6, 93 militants of the PKK terrorist organization have been neutralized.

    Report informs citing Haber7, Headquarters of the Turkish Armed Forces stated. 

    Three out of the neutralized terrorists were PKK ringleaders. According to information, as a result of operation, 4 soldiers martyred and 10 soldiers injured.

    As a result of the anti-terror operation, the shelter of the terrorists has been destroyed; the ammunitions belonging to them have been retrieved. 

