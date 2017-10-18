Turkish Prime Minister: Visa crisis with US will be solved soon

© AA/ Binnur Ege Gürün

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Visa crisis between US and Turkey will soon be resolved".

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said at the TRT World Forum, October 18.

According to him, talks with the United States on the visa crisis continue: "Negotiations are moving towards a good end. The details will be solved in a few days. Therefore, I believe that soon the visa problem will be solved. We are for the solution of this case. However, the delegation that came to Ankara was not authorized to complete the issue. They will report our thoughts to Washington”.

The meeting with the U.S. State Department delegation on visa crisis ended at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey on October 18.

A delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Cohen has arrived in Turkey on Monday for a two-day visit.

American diplomats are expected to discuss the visa crisis between Turkish officials and Washington and Ankara.

For the resolution of the current crisis it was proposed to create a commission consisting of representatives of the two countries.

Notably, employee of US Consulate General in Istanbul Metin Topuz was arrested on suspicion of links with Fethullahist Gülen Organization (FETÖ). He is accused of violating the constitution of Turkey and criminal cases opened against him with articles of coup attempt and spying activity. In response, Ankara officially restricted the visa issuance to US citizens. M. Topuz, who was the cause of the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, his wife and daughter were released yesterday.