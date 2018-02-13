Turkish prime minister to meet with German Chancellor

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, February 15.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a written statement.

According to him, after the meeting, the heads of government will hold a joint press conference. The delegation accompanying the prime minister is also expected to meet with representatives of the German government.

Yıldırım will visit Munich to attend the International Security Conference after the meeting with the German Chancellor. He will deliver speech at the meeting.