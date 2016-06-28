Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim thanks Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for their efforts'.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the country's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said at the ruling Justice and Development Party's parliamentary faction meeting while speaking on the restoration of relations with Russia.

Prime Minister said that useful steps are taken to restore relations with Russia: 'Relations between Turkey and Russia have begun to be normalized. Great effort made for the current situation of the works. Especially, we would like to express our gratitude to fraternal Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for their serious efforts. we will increase our friends and reduce enemies'.