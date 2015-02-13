Turkish premier speaks about the term of opening borders with Armenia

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "If Armenians withdrew one of Azerbaijani regions, the borders could be opened."

Report informs referring to Turkish mass media, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said it in his statement on opening of the border between Armenia and Turkey.

He spoke about Turkey-Armenia relations at the meeting with non-Muslim religious leaders: "Turkish-Armenian relations should not the Armenians in Turkey".

Pointing Armenian so-called "genocide" claims, the Premier said that there is no need to commemorate April 24 as a special day.