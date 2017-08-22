Turkish president: We'll make each side grave for those who want to divide this land

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We will never allow the establishment of another state in Syria".

Report informs, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 39th meeting of the local executives.

“We will not allow the terrorist group PYD and YPG (both PKK militants in Syria - ed. Report) to establish another state in Syria. Some keep saying the Kurdish state. We will never allow the establishment of another state in Syria. We will make grave everywhere for those who want to divide this homeland”,head of state said.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 2 thousand square meters north of Syria is under Turkey's control: "We have cleared Jarabulus, Rai, Al-Babi of terrorists. We control over 2,000 squaremeters there. Their goal is to reach the Mediterranean Sea. We will continue the fight against terrorists in Cudi, Tendürek, Kandil and Gabar everywhere”.

Notably, PKK's branch in Syria aims to reach the Mediterranean Sea with the help of its patrons in Syria.