Turkish President: We are obliged to reform the UN

© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We will complain from Israel in both worlds".

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the presentation of “Zeytun Daği” peace award in Istanbul while speaking about the Jerusalem and Palestine issue.

We are obliged to reform the United Nation. Of course, it will not please 5 countries. Other states are also afraid of them. But we do not afraid of anyone. We are connected to God and our nation. We will defend it until the last breath", he stressed.