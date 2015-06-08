Turkish President issues statement for the first time after elections

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "A large number of people taking part in the elections is the expression of our nation's will carrying to ballot boxes and determination in democratic issues. I believe that the results that do not allow the party to be in power alone, the current situation will be truly and healthy evaluated by all the parties participating in the elections."

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" News Agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in assessing the results of the parliamentary elections.

"It is a great importance that all political parties should pay special attention and approach responsibly to work for protection of stability and confidence, democratic profits in our country during a new process after the elections."

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive Ahmet Davutoglu.