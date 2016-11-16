Turkish President: Germany makes the wrong bet

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Germany is unreliable in its work. Terror, like the boomerang will return one day to Germany."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters during his visit to Pakistan.

He commented on the visit of German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Turkey and meeting with him: "Germany makes the wrong bet. West still creates preconditions for terror.We see the actions of terrorists and support to them.On one hand you will tolerate members of terrorist groups, on the other hand you will claim the support of the fight against terrorism. This is not right. On one hand, you call PKK terrorists, on the other hand, directly or indirectly support them.What kind of friendship is it? Instead of such statements, we prefer to work in the fight against terrorism.Until today, we have submitted over 4500 dossier to Germany in connection with terrorism and only 6 of them were considered ".