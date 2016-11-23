Turkish President: 'European Parliament’s vote has no value for Turkey'

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I’m saying this in advance; this vote has no value for us, whatever the result is."

Report informs citing Haber-7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 32nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul.

The president said that hypocritical nature of conduct and pressures against Turkey continue: "It is impossible for us to accept results of the vote. The parliament’s vote was an indicator that the union protected and sided with terrorist organizations."

Notably, on November 24, the European Parliament will put to a vote a draft resolution on freezing Turkish membership talks. According to the document, repression increased in Turkey after July 15 coup attempt this year. Therefore, the draft group proposed to stop the talks.