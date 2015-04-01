 Top
    Turkish President cut short Romania visit

    It's expected, he will visit the family of the prosecutor killed the day before by terrorists and express his condolences

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cut short his visit to Romania and returned to the country. Report informs citing the Anadolu agency.

    It is reported that Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not stay for dinner in his honor, which was given by the President of Romania Iohannis.

    The cause of the interruption of the visit is called the murder of the Istanbul prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz.

    It is expected that he will visit the family of the prosecutor killed the day before by terrorists and express his condolences.

