Turkish President on a visit in Washington

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the capital of the United States at 00.50 Baku time.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, representative of the US Protocol Service Rosemarie Pauli and Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kılıç met the head of the Turkish state at the Andrews airbase.

President’s wife Emine Erdoğan, Jusitice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak and Defense Minister Fikri Işık will accompany Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the visit.

As he pulled into Blair House, the crowd of ethnic Turks chanted Erdogan’s name and "red and white" – the colors of the Turkish flag.

People gathered to express their support to Turkish president were carrying placards bearing the inscriptions: "We love Turkey", "Stop the terrorists PKK-YPG/PYD-DEASH", "Thank you for support of 2.7 million Syrian refugees", "We shall not tolerate Islamophobia".

President Erdoğan will meet with President Trump as a part of US visit. In addition, Turkish president will hold a meeting with representatives of the business community, experts and NGO leaders.