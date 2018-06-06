Turkish prepares to destroy PKK's main camp in northern Iraq

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces are preparing to launch large-scale anti-terrorist operation to destroy the main camp of terrorist PKK in Kandil Mountain in northern Iraq.

Report informs citing the Haberler, General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces reported.

It was reported that the commander of the 2nd Army, Ismail Metin Temel Paşa, will head the operation.

Commanders who are involved in the operation of the "Olive Branch" in Afrin, Syria, are dislocated to the northern part of Iraq.

According to report, the Kandil operation has begun. Turkish soldier has moved 25-30 km to uncontrolled territory of Iraq for 3-4 months. 11 military units have been established in the region. 16 PKK militants and positions have been destroyed as the result of operation held in northern Iraq yesterday.

The operation which started with bombing of ammunition depots in the air, will continue on the ground.