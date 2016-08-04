Turkish Premier Yıldırım withdraws 1,500 legal cases

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has withdrawn legal cases against some 1,500 people, including politicians, columnists and journalists, in a move similar to a recent decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a bid to contribute to the “social consensus that emerged after the July 15 coup attempt.”

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Yıldırım’s lawyer, Tuba Kılıç, submitted a petition to an Istanbul court on August 3, informing about the withdrawal decision.

The people had united against the July 15 failed coup attempt at the cost of their lives, the petition reads.

"Now it is time to make new starts, open new pages, join hands with all from the ruling and opposition parties, close the ranks and reconcile the differences,” it reads.