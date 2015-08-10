Turkish police vehicle explodes by hitting mine, killing 4 security guards

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The armored police vehicle hit a landmine and exploded in Silopi town of Shirnak province, Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, as a result of the explosion 4 policemen died.

According to the report, the mine mounted by the terrorists, blew up on the roads where a police vehicle passed by.

The police went to fill the trenches dug for preventing the movement by terrorist PKK's youth branch.

The injured police officers were taken to hospital of Silopi for treatment.

After the incident, security forces launched a large-scale operation to arrest terrorists. The report said that gunshots were heard in the neighborhood.

It was reported that the explosion was caused by PKK terrorists.