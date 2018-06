Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Turkey's capital city Ankara arrested at least 29 people for suspected links to Daesh terror group.

Report informs referring to NTV, foreign nationals reported among them.

The operation was held on December 29 morning. Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 46 Daesh-linked suspects. 29 of them were detained.

46 suspects were detained in Istanbul, 43 of them are foreign nationals.