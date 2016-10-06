 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish PM: Turkish military presence in Bashiqa to continue

    Binali Yıldırım: 63 states sent troops to Iraq to fight against Daesh

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Regardless of Iraq's demand, Turkey's military presence in Iraq's Bashiqa camp will continue to fight against Daish".

    Report informs citing NTV, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at a trade and industry meeting at headquarters of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) commenting on the Iraqi government demands regarding Bashiqa.

    "Iraq is wasting its time by fixating on Turkey's presence in Bashiqa, when there are troops from 63 different countries under the name of fighting Daish and other terrorist organizations. Iraqi government is exceeding its limits by speaking ill of Turkey", PM said.

    Notably, 500 servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were sent to Bashiqa of Mosul province. They conduct military exercises for militants of the Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq, to fight against Daesh. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi