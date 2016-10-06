Turkish PM: Turkish military presence in Bashiqa to continue

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Regardless of Iraq's demand, Turkey's military presence in Iraq's Bashiqa camp will continue to fight against Daish".

Report informs citing NTV, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at a trade and industry meeting at headquarters of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) commenting on the Iraqi government demands regarding Bashiqa.

"Iraq is wasting its time by fixating on Turkey's presence in Bashiqa, when there are troops from 63 different countries under the name of fighting Daish and other terrorist organizations. Iraqi government is exceeding its limits by speaking ill of Turkey", PM said.

Notably, 500 servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were sent to Bashiqa of Mosul province. They conduct military exercises for militants of the Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq, to fight against Daesh.