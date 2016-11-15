Turkish Prime Minister will visit Russia on December 5-6 - UPDATED

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will pay an official visit to Russia on December 5-6. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a source in Turkish government said.

"Prime minister will officially visit Russia on December 5-6. He will hold talks with Dmitry Medvedev", said the source.

Further steps towards normalization of relations between the two countries will also be discussed.

It is reported that this will be the first visit of B. Yıldırım to Russia after his appointment as prime minister in May.

Transition into the national currency in trade between Russia and Turkey, free trade zone, as well as the development of tourism expected to be included in agenda of the discussions. The prime ministers of the two countries can discuss cooperation between Russia and Turkey on the fight against the terrorist group "Islamic state" (IG) in Syria and Iraq.