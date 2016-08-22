Turkish PM's meeting with opposition leaders ends - UPDATED

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting between Turkish Prime Minister, Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim and Chairman of opposition Republican People's Party Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Nationalist Movement Party Leader Devlet Bahçelihas ended.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, closed to press meeting lasted for 3 hours.

***13:31

Turkish Prime Minister, Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim is holding a meeting with Chairman of opposition Republican People's Party Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Nationalist Movement Party Leader Devlet Bahçeli.

Report informs citing NTV, the meeting between B.Yildirim and leaders of the two opposition parties, represented in the parliament, is being held at Çankaya Mansion.

The coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ), fight against terrorism, amendments to the constitution and other issues are being discussed in the meeting, closed to the press.

According to the Turkish media, Prime Minister residence hosts such a meeting for the first time.