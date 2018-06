Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ A scheduled meeting between Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was cancelled Monday.

Report informs citing Haber7, the meeting was cancelled due to Yıldırım's busy schedule.

Binali Yıldırım scheduled to meet with Sigmar Gabriel at 12.30 pm local time in Ankara.

Notably, German FM Sigmar Gabriel visited Turkey on June 5.