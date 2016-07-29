Turkish parliament sends a letter to US Congress

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish parliament has sent a letter to the US Congress in regard with the coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, the letter declares that the Turkish people was shaken by the July 15 coup attempt: 'This attempt targeted at the civilians, supporting democracy, principles of rule of law, constitutional order of the country, government authorities and demonstrating its will by election. During the attack, the building of the Turkish Grand National Assembly also subjected to fire from military aircraft and helicopters, attempt made upon lives of the MPs. I'd like to express my gratitude towards the US government and my counterparts, offering their condolences to Turkey and sharing their sorrow in this regard'.