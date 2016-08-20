Turkish Parliament ratified reconciliation agreement with Israel

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Parliament has ratified the reconciliation agreement on normalization of relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv.

Report informs citing Habertürk, according to the document ratified at TBMM plenary session on August 19, Israel will pay 20 million USD compensation to Turkey within 25 days.

Israeli servicemen will be released from civil and criminal liability in the agreement. Also, Israel will soften the embargo on humanitarian aid to Palestine.

Notably, on June 29 this year, the Israeli government approved the agreement on normalization of relations with Turkey. Israel apologized to Turkey in regard with the incident.

Relations between the two states broke off on May 31, 2010 as Israeli soldiers had attacked Turkey's Mavi Marmara ship, which was carrying humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Gaza Strip. 9 Turkish citizens were killed during the incident.