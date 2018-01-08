Turkish opposition party to support Erdoğan in presidential election

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We would support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2019 presidential election".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli told a news conference in Ankara.

Leader of one of the four parties representing in the Grand National Assembly and opposing the ruling Justice and Development Party since 2002, Bahçeli said that MHP will not present a candidate for the presidential election: "We have acted together during the referendum on constitutional reform. I believed it would be good for Turkey and the result was as we expected. I think it will benefit Turkey to stand up for a common stand in the presidential election".

"MHP does not have a presidential candidate, the party leader will not be nominated as a candidate. The party would take part in the parliamentary elections either in an alliance or by itself. We would support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the elections".

Notably, the presidential election in Turkey will be held on November 3, 2019.