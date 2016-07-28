 Top
    Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs sacks its 88 employees

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: 'One employee of Turkish Consulate General in Kazan fled to Japan'

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed its 88 employees.

    Report informs citing Anadolu agency, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

    According to him, two of the dismissed persons are ambassadors.

    M.Çavuşoğlu also noted that one employee of Turkish Consulate General in Kazan has fled to Japan.

    Notably, within the investigative measures conducted regarding the coup attempt by Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) in Turkey, over 50 000 employees of public and private enterprises have been dismissed. 

