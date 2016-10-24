Turkish Minister of Justice will pay a visit to US

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdağ will visit USA on October 25 to negotiate extradition of Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen to Ankara.

Report informs citing Habertürk, B.Bozdağ will meet US Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

According to information, B.Bozdağ will provide additional evidence to US official for extradition of FETÖ leader.

Chair of justice commission of Turkish parliament Ahmet Iyimaya, members of the commission Hakkı Köylü from ruling Justice and Development Party, Ömer Süha Aldan from Republican People’s Party and Faruj Aksu from Nationalist Movement Party will accompany the minister to US.