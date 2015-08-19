Turkish Minister: I want to be martyr

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ "A man's inside speech between God and him/her is the mystery. If God allows, my wish is to be martyred for the sake of my religion, nation and my country."

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the country's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Taner Yildiz said.

He said that the pretensions on his son's paid military service were unfounded rumors.

Referring to the increasing terrorist acts in the country, the Minister said that these events are related to the energy sector: "Over the last 7 years, the pipeline (implies oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey - ed.) was blown up for 22 times by terrorist PKK. And it caused a damage in the amount of 500 million USD."

According to him, mostly, the Kurds suffered from those terrors.