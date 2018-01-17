Turkish military shells Syria's Afrin with artillery, 30 terrorists killed

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces opened artillery shelling on the positions of PYD and YPG, wings of PKK terrorist network in Afrin region of Syria. As a result of shelling 30 terrorists have been killed.

Report informs referring to the Sabah, press-service of Turkish Armed Forces reported. The training of Free Syrian Army that will participate in anti-terror operations in Afrin is over and more than 20,000 troops await orders for advancing to Afrin. Local residents are reported to leave Afrin for northern part of Halab province in Syria.

Plenty of pro-PKK terrorists from Gamishli and Ein al-Arab cities of Syria, with armored vehicles and weapons provided by US were deployed in Afrin region crossing the territories controlled by Syrian government troops.