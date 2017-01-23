 Top
    Turkish military killed 65 Daesh terrorists in Syria

    Today is the 153rd day of launching the Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ 65 Daesh terrorists have been killed as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the military said on Monday.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media quoting a statement by Turkish military, a total of 194 positions belonging to the terrorists have been shelled, destroying hideouts, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

    Meanwhile, six headquarters, seven hideouts and a bomb-laden vehicle have also been destroyed by Turkish airstrikes in Bab and Bzagah regions.

    Coalition jets also hit Daesh targets in Tadif, Abu Jabbar and Uwayshiyah regions and destroyed a tank, an arms-laden vehicle, three other vehicles and a mortar.

