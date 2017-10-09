Turkish military crosses border into Idlib province

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military crossed the border into Syria's Idlib.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces says.

Notably, on October 7, manpower and equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces were deployed on the border to enter the province of Idlib.

They entered Idlib according to the agreement reached in Astana, Kazakhstan, between the three guarantor states - Turkey, Iran and Russia. At the sixth meeting in Astana the region was declared "conflict-free".

According to information, conflict-free regions will be controlled by observers, who are empowered by the three guarantor states. Their main duty is to prevent shooting between the opposition forces and regime of Bashar Assad.

Turkey, Iran and Russia will send 500 observers to the region. Turkish soldiers will provide security within Idlib, and Russia in the surrounding area.

Notably, Idlib shares borders with the Turkish province of Hatay.