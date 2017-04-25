Turkish MFA: We will have to reconsider ties with PACE

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ “We condemn the decision of monitoring committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to take Turkey under monitoring.”

Report informs referring to NTV, says statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey on PACE's decision.

“We will have to reconsider ties with PACE”, document remarks.

Notably, on April 25 the PACE discussed a draft report entitled "The functioning of democratic institutions in Turkey." 113 among 170 parliamentarians supported, while 45 voted against the decision. 12 parliamentarians abstained.

Notably, Turkey was monitored until 2004 and 13 years ago moved to the post-monitoring stage.