 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Justice and Development Party loses the ruling status in the elections

    The party lost almost 9% of the vote

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Justice and Development Party led by the Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu became a leader in the parliamentary elections on interest, but did not get the required number of seats in parliament (276) to form a government alone.

    Report informs, according to the Central Election Commission, due to the processing of the 99% of the ballots on June 7, the JDP scored 40.94% of the vote, or 259 seats in the 550-seat Majlis (National Assembly).

    The party lost almost 9% of the vote compared with the results of parliamentary elections in 2011.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi