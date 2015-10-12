Turkish jets neutralize 49 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq airstrikes

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 35 PKK terrorists were killed Sunday in airstrikes on bases in northern Iraq, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Sunday's attacks on camps in Metina and Zap also destroyed weapons and bunkers, according to the Turkish General Staff (TSK) website. There was no confirmation of the number of casualties.

Aerial attacks in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province killed 14 PKK members Saturday while air strikes and ground operations in Hakkari province resulted in the capture and destruction of further supplies, as well killing of 17 terrorists, the TSK added.

Turkey has been conducting operations against the terrorist organiztion PKK since late July, when a two-and-a-half year cease-fire collapsed. Since then more than 150 members of the security forces have been martyred while, according to the government, more than 2,000 PKK terrorists have been killed.