Turkish, Iranian and Russian presidents will meet in Istanbul

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ In phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to hold the next summit on Syria in Istanbul.

Report informs referring to the NTV, the two leaders discussed a number of issues, including the Syrian crisis and the situation in Idlib and Afrin regions.

The two presidents agreed to hold a summit of the Turkish, Iranian and Russian Presidents in Istanbul. The meeting will discuss the conflict in Syria.

The summit, backed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, was held in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on January 29-30, in an attempt to bring all warring parties in the Syrian conflict.