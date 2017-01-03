Turkish Health Ministry: State of two Azerbaijanis wounded in night club attack normal - UPDATED

Istanbul. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/

***12:58

Istanbul. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani citizens were injured in the terrorist attack to "Reina" night club in Ortaköy, Istanbul on the New Year Eve.

Turkish bureau of Report was informed in the Turkey's Ministry of Health.

Two Azerbaijanis who were injured in the incident - Gunel Hasanova and Rashad Valiyev feeling good: "Gunel Hasanova slightly injured, Rashad Valiyev was shot, but his state is normal."

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul told Report that only two Azerbaijani citizens were injured in the attack: "We regularly keep in touch with Turkish officials and relevant agencies. Nurana Hasanova who was killed in the attack was not Azerbaijani citizen. After official permission, the corpses will be sent to countries."

Russian Embassy in Turkey told Report that inister's daughter Nurana Agakishi Hasanova who killed in the night club attack was citizen of Russia: "Dead body will be sent to her family. Whether to Russia, or Azerbaijan, have not been specified yet. Preparation of documentation is underway."