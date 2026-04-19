Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish general attends Flintlock-2026 drills in Libya

    Region
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 11:00
    Turkish general attends Flintlock-2026 drills in Libya

    Levent Ergün, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, attended the opening ceremony of the multinational special forces exercise Flintlock-2026 held in Libya, Report informs, citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.

    During the visit, Ergün also held meetings with Abdussalam Zubi, defence minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, Saddam Haftar, deputy commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, and John Brennan, deputy commander of the United States Africa Command.

    Turkish general attends Flintlock-2026 drills in Libya
    Turkish general attends Flintlock-2026 drills in Libya

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