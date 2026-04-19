Turkish general attends Flintlock-2026 drills in Libya
Region
- 19 April, 2026
- 11:00
Levent Ergün, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, attended the opening ceremony of the multinational special forces exercise Flintlock-2026 held in Libya, Report informs, citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.
During the visit, Ergün also held meetings with Abdussalam Zubi, defence minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, Saddam Haftar, deputy commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, and John Brennan, deputy commander of the United States Africa Command.
Latest News
20:55
Yuriy Husyev thanks Azerbaijan for its support in deminingForeign policy
20:37
Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shutOther countries
20:15
Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on IranOther countries
19:57
Photo
Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural developmentEconomy
19:45
Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stabilityOther countries
19:33
Photo
Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits AzerbaijanMilitary
19:16
Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarmOther countries
19:04
Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election winOther countries
18:51