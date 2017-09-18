Turkish Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador again

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ German Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann was again summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on September 18.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the German Spiegel Online has reported.

According to information, the terrorist PKK group in Cologne, Germany, has been allowed to organize an event in the country and propagandize the terrorist group there.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns German government for allowing to hold such an event and made a protest to the ambassador.