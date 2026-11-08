Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Region
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 10:08
    Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day, according to Report.

    "On the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Garabagh, we wholeheartedly congratulate our brotherly Azerbaijani people and state on Victory Day. We pay our deepest respect and tribute to the memory of all the heroes who gave their lives for their homeland," the ministry said in a post on X.

    Turkish Foreign Ministry November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijan's liberated territories 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War)
    Türkiyə XİN Azərbaycanı Zəfər Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Турции поздравил Азербайджан с Днем Победы
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