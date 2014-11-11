Turkish Foreign Minister in Kiev for joint-strategic planning meeting

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Çavuşoğlu will co-chair the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin. The two foreign ministers then will hold a joint-press conference.

The delegations of the sides are meeting to prepare for an upcoming meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu met with the representatives of Crimean Tatars and Meskhetian Turks in Kiev, reports Report citing TRT chanel.

Çavusoglu received Marat Rasulov, head of Vatan Community of the Meskhetian Turks in Ukraine and Abduljemil Kırımoglu, leader of the Crimean Tatars in the Ukrainian capital.

The Turkish foreign minister will also have a meting with Ukrainian state aviation company Antonov, and will also meet with Ertuğrul Apakan, Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

Çavusoglu is expected to be received by Ukrainian Head of State President Poroshenko.